Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products
Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options and cryptocurrency.
BENGALURU - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June.
Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting, among others.
In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017, nearly double the number of ads it removed in 2016.
“Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that’s removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us,” said Scott Spencer, director of sustainable ads.
In January, Facebook Inc said it will ban ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.
The policy will be implemented across its platforms, including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram, the company said.
More in Business
-
[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media
-
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis response
-
Amazon's internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed
-
Rand weaker as rally stalls on global trade war worries
-
Toys 'R' Us plans to close all US stores; 33,000 jobs at risk: source
-
Ramaphosa rules out nationalisation of mines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.