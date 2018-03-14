Gigaba: I was not aware of SOE board members' links to Guptas

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that the problems at Eskom started in 2015 after he was already deployed to the Home Affairs Department.

CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says there was no way of knowing that board members of state-owned entities appointed during his tenure would down the line, be implicated in state capture allegations.

But he’s told Parliament’s Eskom inquiry that it was highly unlikely that one director would hold enough influence to sway an entire board.

For now, Gigaba has become the last witness to testify before the inquiry.

The Public Enterprises Committee will now ask the Speaker to allow for the Guptas, former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma to be summoned to appear, all of whom have snubbed an invitation to testify.

Minister Gigaba says the problems at Eskom started in 2015 after he was already deployed to the Home Affairs Department.

But he says during his tenure, eminent people who were well-respected in the business community, were appointed to the boards of Eskom and Transnet.

“We certainly did not have a crystal ball to know what problems they may do in the later years.”

Gigaba says that had he been aware that they were compromised, he would have acted.

“I, as the minister back then, like everybody else, was not aware of their links to the Gupta family."

Gigaba says he was never formally introduced to any of the Guptas but he didn’t find it strange that he was invited to their functions, which he attended along with other ministers and politicians.