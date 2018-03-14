Gauteng top cop concerned over latest sex abuse incident at Soweto school

An SAPS forensic investigator was visiting the Soweto school on Tuesday when he allegedly abused the two pupils aged 7 and 8.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange says she’s concerned by the serious sexual assault allegations against a SAPS forensic investigator accused of molesting two children he was supposed to be interviewing about being abused at the AB Xuma Primary School.

The official was visiting the Soweto school on Tuesday when he allegedly abused the two pupils aged 7 and 8.

He was meant to be preparing them for court proceedings involving a scholar patrolman who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 pupils at the school.



The families of the abused pupils say they have been left numb and confused by the latest developments.

Nsizwa Luthuli is a member of the school governing body.

“The families are hurt and devastated by this. It’s like having death that keeps coming back, it devastates you and makes you numb.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he’s disturbed and shocked.

“The harshest sentence should be utilised here. But you know we’re dealing with experts and we rely on those particular views. The Teddy Bear clinic and the police are guiding the department and the parents.”

Police say the investigation into allegations against a forensic investigator accused of molesting two pupils at the school is being prioritised.

Luthuli says parents of the abused children are deeply hurt and have been left with more questions than answers.

“Our society is sick. If we entrust our security in the hands of people like the police and this disappoint us in this manner, who should we trust?”

De Lange says the allegations are extremely serious and sensitive.

Her spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says: “We, therefore, wish to assure all parties concerned that the matter is receiving the necessary attention as a matter of priority.”

Police say they are not prepared to go into details about the incidents.

A task team will meet on Thursday to discuss the details of the abuse.