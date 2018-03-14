Frustration over go-slow at Gauteng mortuaries
Workers say the strike is the result of unfulfilled promises made during the July 2017 demonstration, which lead to a backlog of nearly 200 autopsies.
JOHANNESBURG - Frustration is mounting over the ongoing go-slow at Gauteng mortuaries.
Workers say the strike is the result of unfulfilled promises made during the July 2017 demonstration, which lead to a backlog of nearly 200 autopsies.
The Germiston mortuary is understood to be the worst affected with an estimated 60 autopsies still to be processed.
Acting CEO of Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services Doctor Medupe Modisane said: “They do come to work and perform most of the duties. But they refuse to assist the pathologists with the post-mortems.”
More in Local
-
2 train commuters shot, wounded in Benoni
-
Ramaphosa aims to restore public confidence in NPA
-
Prasa concerned after Pretoria female driver attacked
-
ANC to hold workshop to clarify land issue
-
[WATCH] #Listeriosis: Daycare owner never wants to see polony again
-
Ramaphosa rules out nationalisation of mines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.