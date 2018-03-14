Frustration over go-slow at Gauteng mortuaries

Workers say the strike is the result of unfulfilled promises made during the July 2017 demonstration, which lead to a backlog of nearly 200 autopsies.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustration is mounting over the ongoing go-slow at Gauteng mortuaries.

The Germiston mortuary is understood to be the worst affected with an estimated 60 autopsies still to be processed.

Acting CEO of Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services Doctor Medupe Modisane said: “They do come to work and perform most of the duties. But they refuse to assist the pathologists with the post-mortems.”