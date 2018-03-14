Popular Topics
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephen Hawking's daughter on her father's global impact

| Stephen Hawking died on Wednesday at the age of 76.

JOHANNESBURG - In October 2017, the late Stephen Hawking's daughter Lucy joined 702's Azania Mosaka for a Masterclass edition to talk about a children's book series she's written and her father, among other things.

Hawking died on Wednesday at the age of 76. He is most famous for becoming a world-renowned physicist who defied the odds despite being diagnosed with a wasting motor neurone disease at the age of 21.

Lucy Hawking visited South Africa and spoke to 702 about her work with leading scientists from around the world, including her father, to write children's books that explain complex scientific concepts in simple terms.

She also spoke about her father's work and the impact it has had globally: "I'm very struck by how many times I'm approached by people who want to tell me a story about a dark place, a black hole that they were in and how my father's example had an impact on them," she said.

Listen to the audio above for more.

