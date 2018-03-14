Family of SA man living in Rwanda concerned about his whereabouts
Leon Orsmond's step-daughter Chelsey Orsmond says that his last Facebook post was on 16 February and she last heard from him on 29 January.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of a South African man living in Kigali, Rwanda say they have heard no word from him for almost three weeks now and are deeply concerned about his whereabouts.
It’s understood that 60-year-old Leon Orsmond is a South African who has been living in Rwanda for the past eight years doing digital marketing for various companies.
His family says that Orsmond was very politically outspoken and now worry even more given what they say is the tense relations between South Africa and Rwanda.
Orsmond's step-daughter Chelsey Orsmond says that Leon’s last Facebook post was on 16 February and she last heard from him on 29 January.
Chelsey says he was having visa issues and the family is now worried that he may be arrested or detained.
“We communicate almost every day if not every second day via WhatsApp and we’ve spoken to a lot of people and all of them haven’t heard from him.”
She says Orsmond's neighbours in Rwanda haven't seen or heard from him in the last few weeks.
“And just to know where he’s so that if he’s in trouble, we need to know so that we can take steps to help him.”
The family says they have approached Amnesty International, filed a missing person’s report via the Rwandan national police website and contacted Human Rights Watch.
More in Local
-
Investigation launched into escape of Pollsmoor prisoners
-
Construction of R64m Kraaifontein school on track
-
[WATCH LIVE] Sassa briefs MPs on implementation of ConCourt ruling
-
Winnie Rust murder: Convicted duo set to learn sentencing fate
-
Former employee lifts lid on Jacob Zuma's role at ANN7
-
Sars vows to act against Makwakwa if found guilty of wrongdoing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.