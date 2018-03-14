Family of SA man living in Rwanda concerned about his whereabouts

Leon Orsmond's step-daughter Chelsey Orsmond says that his last Facebook post was on 16 February and she last heard from him on 29 January.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of a South African man living in Kigali, Rwanda say they have heard no word from him for almost three weeks now and are deeply concerned about his whereabouts.



It’s understood that 60-year-old Leon Orsmond is a South African who has been living in Rwanda for the past eight years doing digital marketing for various companies.

His family says that Orsmond was very politically outspoken and now worry even more given what they say is the tense relations between South Africa and Rwanda.



Orsmond's step-daughter Chelsey Orsmond says that Leon’s last Facebook post was on 16 February and she last heard from him on 29 January.

Chelsey says he was having visa issues and the family is now worried that he may be arrested or detained.

“We communicate almost every day if not every second day via WhatsApp and we’ve spoken to a lot of people and all of them haven’t heard from him.”

She says Orsmond's neighbours in Rwanda haven't seen or heard from him in the last few weeks.

“And just to know where he’s so that if he’s in trouble, we need to know so that we can take steps to help him.”

The family says they have approached Amnesty International, filed a missing person’s report via the Rwandan national police website and contacted Human Rights Watch.