Ipid raises concerns over top cop's meeting with fraud suspect

PRETORIA – Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage that now confirms that late last year senior police management did meet a police supplier who is the subject of a fraud and corruption investigation.

Eyewitness News reported last month that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) suspected the meeting had been part of a plan to defraud Crime Intelligence, in order to obtain funds to be used to buy votes at the governing party’s December conference.

The meeting, which included National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and two of his deputies took place a month after Ipid and the Inspector-General of Intelligence had first conducted raids at the supplier’s office.

Ipid has now also questioned the circumstances of the meeting.

Ipid says its concerned that a police supplier who is under investigation would meet with police generals.

#SAPSmeeting here, Sitole is seen arriving, Kistiah is seen at the hotel front desk and so is Mbindwane. The three met alone for more than two hours before others arrived. BB pic.twitter.com/romcAmqGik — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2018

In November last year, the police watchdog and the Inspector-General of Intelligence raided I-view Integrated Solutions’ offices in Durban, as well as the Crime Intelligence head offices in Pretoria.

Those raids were prompted by information that evidence related to a fraud and corruption investigation was being destroyed.

A month later, I-view’s director Inbanathan Kistiah hosted a meeting at a Pretoria hotel attended by Sitole, his two deputies, the acting head of Crime Intelligence Bhoyi Ngcobo, and former police ministerial advisor, Bo Mbindwane.

The South African Police Service has declined to answer any questions about the meeting, saying it will co-operate with Ipid if the matter is investigated.

Kistiah maintains he has never been involved in any corrupt activities, while Mbindwane has not responded to questions.