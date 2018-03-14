Ethnic clashes in eastern Congo kill at least 40: official

Duo receive life sentences for murder of Winnie Rust
Local
Conflict between Hema and Lendu around the turn of the century killed tens of thousands of people.
GOMA, DRC – At least 40 people have been killed in the last 48 hours in ethnic violence in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Hema cattle herders and Lendu farmers, local civil society leader Jean Bosco Lalu told Reuters on Tuesday.
Fighting between the two groups instigated by Lendu-dominated militia has killed dozens since December. Conflict between Hema and Lendu around the turn of the century killed tens of thousands of people.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.