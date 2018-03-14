Popular Topics
Duo receive life sentences for murder of Winnie Rust

Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering author Winnie Rust.

Nigel and Johaness Plaaitjies in the Western Cape High Court on 4 December 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Nigel and Johaness Plaaitjies in the Western Cape High Court on 4 December 2017. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Two Wellington men have been sentenced to life behind bars for robbing and killing Afrikaans author, Winnie Rust.

Nigel and Johannes Plaaitjies were sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

They robbed and strangled the elderly woman at her home in May 2016.

The men showed no emotion when they were led back to the holding cells immediately after they were sentenced.

Apart from the life sentences, both men were also handed 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, four years for arson and five years on charges of fraud, for using Rust’s bank cards.

They were also handed additional years for charges of theft.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Some of Rust’s relatives were present in court and embraced each other.

They’ve thanked the investigating team for its thorough work.

