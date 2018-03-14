Dunoon residents rebuild their homes after devastating fire

Some 500 people were left displaced after the blaze ripped through Site 5 informal settlement on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Dunoon councillor says hundreds of residents who lost their homes in a devastating fire in the area have begun re-building their structures.

Malusi Booi says the families lost all their possessions in the fire.

He says most of them spent the night with relatives living in Dunoon, while some stayed at the site to clear-up rubble.

“We’re in the process of distributing building kits. The area has been cleared and the residents are waiting for material to rebuild their structures.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.