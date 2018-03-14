Popular Topics
Dunoon residents rebuild their homes after devastating fire

Some 500 people were left displaced after the blaze ripped through Site 5 informal settlement on Tuesday.

FILE: Dunoon residents clear the piece of land where their houses once stood following a fire on 13 March 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
FILE: Dunoon residents clear the piece of land where their houses once stood following a fire on 13 March 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Dunoon councillor says hundreds of residents who lost their homes in a devastating fire in the area have begun re-building their structures.

Some 500 people were left displaced after the blaze ripped through Site 5 informal settlement on Tuesday.

Malusi Booi says the families lost all their possessions in the fire.

He says most of them spent the night with relatives living in Dunoon, while some stayed at the site to clear-up rubble.

“We’re in the process of distributing building kits. The area has been cleared and the residents are waiting for material to rebuild their structures.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

