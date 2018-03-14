Dunoon community rebuild homes after fire

Five hundred residents were left homeless when a shack fire ripped through the site 5 informal settlement on Tuesday, destroying about a hundred wooden structures.

CAPE TOWN - A Dunoon community have been hard at work rebuilding their homes following a devastating fire in which hundreds of people were displaced.

Five hundred residents were left homeless when a shack fire ripped through the site 5 informal settlement on Tuesday, destroying about a hundred wooden structures.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and no injuries were reported.

Affected Dunoon residents are frantically cleaning their plots, eager to rebuild their homes while other community members stand by in shock.

Others can be seen scratching through the rubble and burnt metal sheets, desperately trying to find any items that have not been destroyed.

#DuNoonFire Affected residents say the fire spread rapidly. They say they’re grateful no one got hurt. The fire has been extinguished. The affected piece of land is now being cleared in order for shack dwellers to rebuild their homes. SF pic.twitter.com/iovwW90Jcr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018

#DuNoonFire Residents here are hard at work clearing the site while some try to remove some of their valuables they’ve managed to save. SF pic.twitter.com/5gphLgb0wO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018

Ellen Nondudule, who lives with her children and grandchildren, is one of the residents who has managed to escape the blaze with only the clothes on her back.

She describes what happened: "I just heard somebody screaming because we were sleeping at that time. The fire was almost at the back of my shack, so I woke my kids and drove them to a safe place."

Nondudule and her family have been taken in by friends, until they've rebuilt their home.