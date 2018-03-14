CPUT warns students against participating in illegal protests
Classes were disrupted at the Bellville and Cape Town campuses on Wednesday morning during demonstrations.
CAPE TOWN - Students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) are being warned not to take part in any illegal protests.
Classes were disrupted at the Bellville and Cape Town campuses on Wednesday morning during demonstrations.
Students are demanding that management address their residence placements and the extension of the registration period.
CPUT Spokesperson Lauren Kansley says: “CPUT’s acting vice-chancellors Dr Chris Nhlapo has reminded students of a court order which makes it illegal for disruptions to take place on any campus or residence. Participating in these illegal disruptions may jeopardise their place at the institution and put their studies at risk.”
