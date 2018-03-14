Court allows Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma charges - Casac
This means Shaun Abrahams is now free to announce whether Jacob Zuma should go on trial for fraud, corruption and racketeering.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an urgent application brought by Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) to block National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams from announcing his decision on whether to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.
This means Abrahams is now free to announce whether Zuma should go on trial for fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Casac had argued that Abrahams was neither fit nor proper to make the decision.
The organisation's Lawson Naidoo said: “His conduct in the spy tapes saga, in deciding with his many legal arguments, assisting in the delay in this matter coming to a head. So we believe the decision by Abrahams would remain tainted.”
