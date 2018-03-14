Conte: We must be perfect

Barca are the favourites, at home, with an away goal in their favour, scored by Lionel Messi in the first leg.

JOHANNESBURG - Chelsea will look to upset the odds when they travel to the Nou Camp to take on Barcelona for a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says good players want to compete in matches like these this: “Every player must be excited to play this kind of game. A lot of my players have never played at the Nou Camp and we want to try to do our best.”

The Italian manager described their performance in the first leg as one that has given his team the confidence to beat Barcelona.

“In the first game, we played a really good game, almost a perfect game. If you play against Barcelona, to have opportunities you must be perfect. We did this, but we made a mistake and paid heavily for it.”

Conte says he is aware that his players will be pushed to their limits: “We know very well the philosophy of Barcelona. They are moments that we have to suffer. Not just as Chelsea, but any team that comes up against Barcelona, they must be prepared to suffer.”

Kick-off is 21:45.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)