Construction of R64m Kraaifontein school on track
The school, which is scheduled for completion later this year, will accommodate more than 10,000 learners.
CAPE TOWN – The building of a new R64 million high school in Kraaifontein is nearly complete.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer visited the site on Tuesday.
The school, which is scheduled for completion later this year, will accommodate more than 10,000 learners.
Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “It’s important for the communities to take ownership of the schools in the area.
“We’re also informed that the new school is situated between two rival gangs and we’re appealing to the entire community to please protect the learners and the school and their future.”
More in Local
-
Investigation launched into escape of Pollsmoor prisoners
-
Family of SA man living in Rwanda concerned about his whereabouts
-
[WATCH LIVE] Sassa briefs MPs on implementation of ConCourt ruling
-
Winnie Rust murder: Convicted duo set to learn sentencing fate
-
Former employee lifts lid on Jacob Zuma's role at ANN7
-
Sars vows to act against Makwakwa if found guilty of wrongdoing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.