Construction of R64m Kraaifontein school on track

The school, which is scheduled for completion later this year, will accommodate more than 10,000 learners.

The construction site of the new school in Kraaifontein. Picture: WCED
The construction site of the new school in Kraaifontein. Picture: WCED
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The building of a new R64 million high school in Kraaifontein is nearly complete.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer visited the site on Tuesday.

The school, which is scheduled for completion later this year, will accommodate more than 10,000 learners.

Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “It’s important for the communities to take ownership of the schools in the area.

“We’re also informed that the new school is situated between two rival gangs and we’re appealing to the entire community to please protect the learners and the school and their future.”

