Construction of R64m Kraaifontein school on track

The school, which is scheduled for completion later this year, will accommodate more than 10,000 learners.

CAPE TOWN – The building of a new R64 million high school in Kraaifontein is nearly complete.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer visited the site on Tuesday.

Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “It’s important for the communities to take ownership of the schools in the area.

“We’re also informed that the new school is situated between two rival gangs and we’re appealing to the entire community to please protect the learners and the school and their future.”