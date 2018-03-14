Cogta officials to discuss drought relief requirements with provinces

Government’s Drought and Water Scarcity Inter-Ministerial Task Team has officially declared a national state of disaster.

CAPE TOWN – Officials from the Department of Cooperative Governance will this week meet with their provincial counterparts to discuss their drought relief requirements.

Government’s Drought and Water Scarcity Inter-Ministerial Task Team has officially declared a national state of disaster.

Cogta officials have recommitted to strengthening its Back to Basics programme to support municipal water management.

The Western Cape has the lowest dam levels in the country, with an average of 25.5%

Gauteng has the highest at 92.8%.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Zweli Mkhize, says he will consult the relevant ministers to ensure that legislation is geared to effectively deal with the drought challenge.

“In consultation with relevant ministers, consider making regulations, issue directions or authorise the issue of directions concerning the matters listed in Section 27(2) of the Act, when existing legislation and contingency plans no longer adequately provide for the national executive to effectively deal with the disaster…”

Mkhize says he’ll reveal details of drought relief allocations at a later stage.

WATCH: Govt declares drought a national state of disaster