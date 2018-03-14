City of Tshwane to meet Prasa over Mamelodi train services suspension
Metrorail announced on Wednesday that all commuter trains servicing the Mamelodi corridor will temporarily be stopped with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has called an urgent meeting with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to discuss the suspension of train services in Mamelodi.
Metrorail announced earlier on Wednesday that all commuter trains servicing the Mamelodi corridor will temporarily be stopped with immediate effect.
This follows yet another attack on train staff on Tuesday night, in which more than 10 employees were assaulted and trains vandalised by criminals.
Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng says no form of violence will be tolerated.
“We had to make the best decision to save the commuters so that we don’t wait for any life to be lost before we can actually consider suspending the services.”
