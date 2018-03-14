Popular Topics
City of Cape Town: ‘Day zero’ term was never used as scare tactic

Following the government’s announcement to declare the drought a national disaster, the City of Cape Town has outlined facts and myths around day zero.

FILE: Cape Town residents fill up their containers with water as they scramble to stock up before day zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Cape Town residents fill up their containers with water as they scramble to stock up before day zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has defended its use of the term "day zero", emphasising there still is a real possibility the metro’s water sources can dry up.

Officials say the term was never used as a scare tactic.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane last week announced day zero has been pushed back until 2019, depending on residents’ water use and winter rainfall.

WATCH: Day Zero might not happen in 2018 - Mmusi Maimane

Following the government’s announcement to declare the drought a national disaster, the City of Cape Town has outlined facts and myths around day zero.

Officials have emphasised the crisis is very real and has the effect of decreasing revenue from municipal bills.

Not even the increased water tariffs can make up the shortfall.

Level 6B water restrictions will remain in place, as the city wants everyone to help reach the overall consumption target of 450 million litres per day.

Currently, Cape Town uses an average of 511 million litres per day, with the average dam level at 23%.

National government says it’s focused on interventions to ensure sustainable water supply and does not work on a day zero model.

WATCH: We have never spoken about the concept of Day Zero - Zweli Mkhize

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

