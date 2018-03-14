Cabinet discussing social grant payment contingency plans

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is scrambling to decide on a way to make cash payments to 2.8 million beneficiaries.

CAPE TOWN - Contingency plans to ensure that there’s no interruption to social grant payments come 1 April, are being discussed by Cabinet.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is scrambling to decide on a way to make cash payments to 2.8 million beneficiaries.

Sassa has today told Parliament’s social development portfolio committee that it is still to evaluate the bids for this service, with the tender only having closed on Monday.

There is just a little more than two weeks to go before the grant payment system has to be fully insourced, but Sassa is still at the mercy of the Constitutional Court to allow a six month extension of its contract with current service provider CPS, to allow for the smooth continuation of cash payments.

The agency says that it won’t be ready to swap cards for the new Post Office system before the end of April.

Neither will the new biometric system be ready by the end of the month, due to delays in the procurement process.

But the greatest concern right now is cash payments.

Sassa general manager Dianne Dunkerley has told Parliament’s committee that contrary to what the Constitutional Court was told last week, contingency plans are being discussed with the interministerial committee and Cabinet.

"We have identified Post Offices that are within a five kilometre radius of pay points so that people are redirected to that point to go and get their cash over the counter."

New Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu and acting chief executive officer Pearl Bengu are not present at today’s portfolio meeting because they are briefing Cabinet on the matter.