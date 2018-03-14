‘Australia fast-tracking visas for white SA farmers based on false information’
Ndivhuwo Mabaya says the process of land expropriation without compensation is being misconstrued internationally by certain non-profit groups.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says Australia has offered to find ways to fast-track the immigration visas of white South African farmers based on false information spread by certain organisations.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced on Wednesday that his department wants to open the country's borders to white South African farmers after hearing reports of land seizures and violence.
But the department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says the process of land expropriation without compensation is being misconstrued internationally by certain non-profit groups.
“We’re quite sad that they’ve chosen this route of going public about this matter. We think there are enough diplomatic channels for them to be able to communicate with us to get clarity about anything they are concerned about.”
