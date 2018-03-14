ANC to hold workshop to clarify land issue
There has been mixed reaction to Parliament’s overwhelming support for a review of the Constitution to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will hold a workshop with experts, civil society and traditional leaders to forge a common understanding around the issue of land expropriation without compensation.
The party resolved at its conference last year to initiate amendments to the Constitution to achieve some redress on the land issue.
Parliament has also recently voted in support of a motion to review the Constitution to allow for this programme.
The Democratic Alliance has warned that the programme will strip property owners of their investments, while other parties and some organisations are warning that if implement, expropriation without compensation may affect economic growth negatively.
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule say the party will hold a workshop to clarify all issues regarding the proposed policy.
“Including out traditional leadership, whether it’s Ingonyama Trust or Kings, to engage them into understanding the position of the ANC.”
This will run concurrently with the constitutional review committee in Parliament which has been tasked with reviewing the Constitution and looking at the feasibility of expropriation without compensation.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
