ANC rejects EFF’s condition for its support in Nelson Mandela Bay

The ANC would love to be back in control of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, even if it would be through a coalition government.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has offered its support to the African National Congress (ANC) in Nelson Mandela Bay on condition that it nominates Mcebisi Jonas as the mayor, the ruling party says it won’t be dictated to by the red berets.

After the Democratic Alliance (DA) rejected EFF motion in Parliament to allow for land expropriation without compensation, the red berets retaliated and issued what they called “a warning shot” to the party.

It threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip to punish the DA for not supporting the motion.

The EFF has offered to support the governing party in its quest but on the condition that Jonas is installed as mayor.

The red berets say the former deputy finance minister is committed to clean governance.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is not taking kindly to these conditions.

“The ANC must determine its own approach... we’re not going to be told by an outside party how we must deal with issues.”

Magashule says while the party is willing to work with all political parties in the metro, it won’t be told who its candidates must be.

