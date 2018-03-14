28 suspected building hijackers arrested in joint SAPS-JMPD raid

Many of the suspects arrested last night have previously been issued with eviction orders and have been occupying the buildings in contempt of court.

JOHANNESBURG – Police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department have arrested over 28 people suspected of illegally occupying or hijacking buildings in Rosettenville and Turfontein in southern Johannesburg.

The suspects have been charged with trespassing fraud and property hijacking.

City of Joburg's Victoria Rammala says: “We’ve managed to actually have some of those properties having securities appointed by the property owners to guard the premises to ensure sustainability. The SAPS and JMPD will continue to monitor the properties as well.”