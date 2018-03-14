28 suspected building hijackers arrested in joint SAPS-JMPD raid
Many of the suspects arrested last night have previously been issued with eviction orders and have been occupying the buildings in contempt of court.
JOHANNESBURG – Police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department have arrested over 28 people suspected of illegally occupying or hijacking buildings in Rosettenville and Turfontein in southern Johannesburg.
Many of the suspects arrested on Tuesday night have previously been issued with eviction orders and have been occupying the buildings in contempt of court.
The suspects have been charged with trespassing fraud and property hijacking.
City of Joburg's Victoria Rammala says: “We’ve managed to actually have some of those properties having securities appointed by the property owners to guard the premises to ensure sustainability. The SAPS and JMPD will continue to monitor the properties as well.”
More in Local
-
Ipid raises concerns over top cop's meeting with fraud suspect
-
Lesufi in talks with Safety MEC after two pupils molested at Soweto school
-
Makhura pleads with EFF not to encourage land grabs
-
Table Mountain Security Group raises concerns in wake of cyclist attack
-
MPs await reports related to tax official Jonas Makwakwa
-
[WATCH] Nearly 30 arrested in Joburg raids
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.