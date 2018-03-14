2 train commuters shot, wounded in Benoni

Eyewitnesses have told paramedics that both men were on the train when the shots were fired late on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been shot and wounded near the Apex Train Station in Benoni on the East Rand.

They've both been rushed to hospital.

ER24's Werner Vermaak said: “Bystanders explained that both men were on the train when the incident occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.”