12 rhino horn pieces stolen from Mossel Bay game lodge

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the theft of 12 pieces of rhino horn following a break-in at a Mossel Bay game lodge.

The stolen pieces are valued at about R1.3 million.

The break-in occurred earlier this week.

It’s believed the horn is from a rhino that died due to natural causes.

The police’s Ebraim Kapp said: “Cases of house break-in and theft are being investigated after 12 pieces of rhino horn were stolen from a safe at the Gondwana Game Reserve in the Mossel Bay area.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)