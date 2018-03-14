12 rhino horn pieces stolen from Mossel Bay game lodge

Mother of Soweto girl molested by SAPS investigator fears for her child’s safety
Local
The stolen pieces are valued at about R1.3 million.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the theft of 12 pieces of rhino horn following a break-in at a Mossel Bay game lodge.
The stolen pieces are valued at about R1.3 million.
The break-in occurred earlier this week.
It’s believed the horn is from a rhino that died due to natural causes.
The police’s Ebraim Kapp said: “Cases of house break-in and theft are being investigated after 12 pieces of rhino horn were stolen from a safe at the Gondwana Game Reserve in the Mossel Bay area.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.