Woman gives birth at Joburg shopping centre

It’s understood the mother went into labour at the mall on Monday night and was assisted by security personnel.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman has given birth at a shopping centre in North Riding.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says the baby boy is healthy and well.

“ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by local security members. Upon arrival, we found the woman inside the security office and surrounded by several members of the security force. Paramedics assisted the woman and immediately fully assessed her.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)