Woman gives birth at Joburg shopping centre
Local
It’s understood the mother went into labour at the mall on Monday night and was assisted by security personnel.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman has given birth at a shopping centre in North Riding.
It’s understood the mother went into labour at the mall on Monday night and was assisted by security personnel.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says the baby boy is healthy and well.
“ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by local security members. Upon arrival, we found the woman inside the security office and surrounded by several members of the security force. Paramedics assisted the woman and immediately fully assessed her.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.