Woman claims negligence at Mamelodi Hospital after twin babies die
The woman, Nompumelelo Sibiya, has described how she was ill-treated allegedly by nurses at the hospital in 2016 before and after she gave birth.
JOHANNESBURG – The CEO of Mamelodi Hospital has responded to claims that a woman's premature twins died at the facility due to staff negligence, saying that if this is proven to be true, appropriate action will be taken.
Sibiya claims that her babies were alive but died after the nurses refused to place them in incubators because it would be a waste of time.
She says she never saw them again and was not aware that she had signed a form consenting to the incineration of the bodies as she was still too distraught to understand.
Sibiya believes that the babies were not dead.
"The doctor said to me the baby will make it just for two or three minutes and then they die. I said to them ‘No, can you put them into incubator and prove it to me because it’s in God’s hand. Maybe they can make it more than those minutes or more than an hour’ and they said to me 'you speak too much.'"
Hospital CEO Lesego Pooe says two years after the incident it would be difficult to verify the claim.
“We’ll call her in as part of the whole process. We’ll call her in and talk to her and look at what we can do for her. We’ve got a psychologist and we’ve got social workers in the hospital.
“If she really needs that, we can do that for her but the first thing would be to call her in and record her complaint and see what we can do for her.”
