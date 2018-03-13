WC govt to assess how much is needed to lessen effects of drought
Officials say drought relief funds will be allocated on an individual needs basis.
CAEP TOWN - The Western Cape government says a process will now be rolled out to assess exactly how much money is required to mitigate the effects of the drought.
Government's inter-ministerial task team on drought and water scarcity earlier on Tuesday officially declared a national disaster.
A number of interventions to ensure sustainable water supply in future have also been announced.
The Western Cape government in November 2015 applied to the national government to declare the province a drought disaster area.
In response to the worst drought in a hundred years, Premier Helen Zille in May last year declared a provincial disaster.
The premier's spokesperson Michael Mpofu says the entire application process for drought relief has to be repeated with new data on funds required.
“At the time of application, we were needing funding, we've actually allocated funding. That doesn't mean that those areas are totally in the green or we're not in need of the funds, it just means we would need to reassess where these funds need to go to at this particular stage that we're in."
The City of Cape Town in March last year declared a local drought disaster when dam levels dropped to 31.5%.
It has plummeted to 23%.
