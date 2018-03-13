[WATCH LIVE] Gigaba appears before state capture inquiry
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is appearing before Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.
WATCH: Gigaba appears before state capture inquiry
#EskomInquiry Gigaba: Incorrect notion that ministers are at liberty to interfere in board appointments. The reality is that they are severely constrained. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
#EskomInquiry Gigaba: There's no scope for interference by ministers in matters of procurement. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
#EskomInquiry Gigaba dealing with testimony by former CEO Brian Dames. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
#EskomInquiry Gigaba: Had no knowledge of meeting set up by advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu at which one of Gupta brothers was present. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
#EskomInquiry Gigaba: If Dames was uncomfortable about the meeting, he should have let Gigaba know. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
