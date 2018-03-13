Popular Topics
[WATCH]: 'A Century in the Making'

Vice Sports have made a short documentary in honour of Proteas batsman, Temba Bavuma’s maiden Test match 100 against England in January 2016 at Newlands in Cape Town.

South African batsman Temba Bavuma celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during day 4 of the second Test match between England and South Africa at the Newlands stadium on 5 January 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Vice Sports have made a short documentary in honour of Proteas batsman, Temba Bavuma’s maiden Test match 100 against England in January 2016 at Newlands in Cape Town.

Titled A Century in the Making, the short film pays homage to Bavuma being the first black South African specialist batsmen to ever make a Test match 100 for South Africa.

The film highlights the isolation period where apartheid laws barred black cricketers from representing South Africa and it also delves into the life of Bavuma and his humble upbringing in the Cape Town township of Langa.

The documentary features renowned cricket journalist Lungani Zama, Lions coach and Bavuma’s mentor Geoff Toyana, as well as South Africa under 19 head coach Lawrence Mahatlane.

WATCH: 'A Century in the Making'

