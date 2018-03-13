Warning statements not taken from former Sars officials - lawyers

Three former Sars officials have been implicated in the so-called Project Sunday Evenings for allegedly bugging the Scorpions' offices more than a decade ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Three former South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials have suggested that procedural irregularities have led to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) granting summons for them to appear in court.

The details are contained in a letter the attorneys for Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg sent on Monday to prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.

The attorneys for Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg question why warning statements were not taken from their clients prior to them being summoned to court.

The legal team says this is a procedural requirement and have even questioned whether the NPA was aware that the Hawks investigators did not obtain these statements.

All three deny the allegations against them, saying the decision to prosecute will be reconsidered if they’re given an opportunity to make representations.

The trio wants the summons withdrawn until prosecutors have considered their representations.

