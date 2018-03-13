Venus Williams cuts sister Serena's comeback short at Indian Wells
Returning after more than a year away from the game to have a baby, Serena Williams put up a good fight, saving match point while trailing 5-2 in the second set, but her rustiness told in the end.
NEW YORK – Venus Williams cut her sister Serena’s comeback to tennis short with a 6-3, 6-4 win in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Monday.
Returning after more than a year away from the game to have a baby, Serena put up a good fight, saving match point while trailing 5-2 in the second set, but her rustiness told in the end.
Venus told reporters that she never counted the 23-times grand slam champion out of the match.
“I always know that it’s never over until it’s over,” she said. “She kept roaring back, I’m just lucky that I’ve played more matches than her right now.”
Venus, who has climbed to No. 8 in the world after enjoying a strong 2017, had six aces and broke Serena’s service four times, prevailing in a long final game when her younger sister’s groundstroke fell long.
In earlier matches, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki kept alive her hopes of regaining the world number one ranking with a scrappy 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 third round win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
Next up for the 27-year-old Dane, who needs to win the tournament and hope that top seed Simona Halep fails to reach the final, is Daria Kasatkina after the Russian defeated US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-3.
Stephens has been in a tailspin since breaking through for last year’s major win, and has failed to advance past a quarter-final this year. Fourth seed Elina Svitolina fell to Carla Suarez Navarro 7-5, 6-3.
More in Sport
-
Woods brings comeback to happy hunting ground at Bay Hill
-
McLaren need to deliver after testing times
-
United crash out after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
-
CSA announces Proteas women’s contracted squad list
-
Forced absence from Europa League frustrates Arsenal's Aubameyang
-
Varsity Cup issues response on NMU pitch invasion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.