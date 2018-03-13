Varsity Cup issues response on NMU pitch invasion

Students from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University invaded the pitch and a VIP suite last night to call for transformation in university structures.

JOHANNESBURG - Varsity Cup says the pitch invasion that took place at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan (NMU) University is an isolated incident.

The game had to be abandoned early in the second half with Maties leading the hosts 19-0.

Varsity Cup CEO Duitser Bosman says this is not a common occurrence within Varsity Cup.

“We consider this pitch invasion an isolated incident and an integral matter to be addressed by the Nelson Mandela University. We will support the university in the investigation of the matter”

Bosman also says if a game is abandoned in the second half, the score remains the same and the ref is the sole judge in directing the proceedings.

The organisation says other disciplinary matters will be handled internally.