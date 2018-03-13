[UPDATE] About 500 left homeless after Dunoon shack fire

Firefighters are trying to bring a shack blaze in Dunoon under control.

CAPE TOWN - Around 500 people have been left without a roof over their heads following a shack fire in Dunoon.

No injuries have been reported.

It was sparked early on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne Theo Layne says: "Nine firefighting vehicles are on the scene. The fire has not been contained and it is expected the firefighters will be on the scene for a while mopping up hotspots. The cause of the fire is not yet known.”