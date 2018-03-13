Two children killed, 11 injured in Rustenburg collision

Emergency services say they arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side and the car against a concrete fence a few metres away.

JOHANNESBURG - Two children have been killed and 11 others injured in a collision between a car and a taxi in Rustenburg on Tuesday morning.

Several children were found lying around the taxi and two children aged between six- and eight-years-old died at the scene.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says: “Unfortunately nothing could be done for them, they were declared dead at the scene. Eleven other patients were found at the scene, including several children. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that they had sustained moderate injuries.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)