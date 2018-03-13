Two arrested in WC for possession of drugs worth more than R1.9m

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested in a massive drug bust in Vanrhynsdorp on Monday.

Police say the two suspects were in possession of drugs valued at more than R1.9 million.

The police’s Andre Traut says officers had noticed a suspicious vehicle which they later pulled over for further investigation, with the assistance of the local K9 unit.

After pulling it over, they discovered the stash of narcotics hidden inside.

“About 22,000 mandrax tablets and 4.2kg of heroin were confiscated. The two suspects, both aged 55, are due to make a court appearance in Vredendal once they have been charged.”

