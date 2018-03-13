Turkish parliament passes controversial voting law

The legislation formally allows the creation of electoral alliances, paving the way for a tie-up between President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and the nationalist opposition.

ANKARA – Turkey’s Parliament on Tuesday passed a law revamping electoral regulations, legislation that the opposition had previously said could open the door to fraud and jeopardise the fairness of 2019 elections.

