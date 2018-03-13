Popular Topics
Speculation mounts as search for missing Esidimeni whistle-blower continues

Kunene, who blew the lid on alleged fraud and corruption in the Gauteng Social Development department, disappeared from her west rand home last month.

Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene. Picture: Facebook
Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene. Picture: Facebook
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Friends and family of whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene are growing more anxious as the search for the missing woman nears three weeks.

Kunene, who blew the lid on alleged fraud and corruption in the Gauteng Social Development department, disappeared from her West Rand home last month.

The laundering of funds related to the Esidimeni tragedy is apparently among the alleged crimes Kunene exposed.

While there's still no clear indication that the woman was taken against her will, a board member at the NGO where Kunene worked, Patience Mathunjwa, says they are convinced that she did not leave on her own accord.

“It was her neighbour who said that they only last saw her on Monday but in the early hours of Tuesday they heard something like a car reversing and they heard a bang sound. They picked up that something wasn’t right and right then her phone was off.”

