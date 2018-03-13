Popular Topics
Sharon Stone defends James Franco over sex harassment claims

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress has condemned the lack of ‘due process’ in regard to the allegations the actor is facing.

FILE: ‘Basic Instinct’ actress Sharon Stone. Picture: AFP
FILE: ‘Basic Instinct’ actress Sharon Stone. Picture: AFP
23 hours ago

LONDON - Sharon Stone has defended James Franco amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour being made against him.

The Basic Instinct actress - who has worked with Franco on several occasions, including his latest film The Disaster Artist - has condemned the lack of “due process” in regard to the allegations the actor is facing.

Stone told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast: “I’m appalled by this thing that’s happening [with Franco]. Where the girlfriend can say that she’s offended that he asked [her to perform oral sex], while they’re dating and now all of a sudden, he’s a bad guy.

“I got to say I worked with him, I know him, he’s the loveliest, kindest, sweetest, most elegant, nicest man. Most kind friend, lovely professional. I’m absolutely appalled by this.”

The 60-year-old actress went on to say that she has “seen it all” when it comes to inappropriate behaviour in Hollywood.

But she insisted there’s a “range of actions and you can’t charge someone with a felony over a misdemeanour”.

In fact, Stone claimed that some inappropriate behaviour is merely “stupid”.

She explained: “You go out with them, they bring you home for a good-night kiss and they grab your hand and put it on their penis. I don’t think they’re trying to sexually harass me, I think they’re just incredibly stupid and awkward.”

Stone added that instead of accusing them of harassment, she would simply say: “Please don’t ever call me again because you’re too stupid to date.”

Franco became the subject of intense scrutiny after several women, including actress Ally Sheedy, made accusations about him on social media during the Golden Globes Awards, where he picked up the prize for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance in The Disaster Artist.

Several days after the ceremony, an article was published in the Los Angeles Times newspaper detailing the accounts of five women who accused the Pineapple Express star of inappropriate behaviour.

Since then, there have been further accusations of sexual harassment and abuse of power by women he has worked within the entertainment industry, and former students at his New York acting school.

