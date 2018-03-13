Semenya yet to receive 2012 Olympic gold medal
More than a year after Russian runner Maria Savinova was found guilty of doping, South African athlete Caster Semenya has still not received her gold medal.
JOHANNESBURG - More than a year after Russian runner Maria Savinova was found guilty of doping, South African athlete Caster Semenya has not received her gold medal.
Semenya finished second in the 2012 800m race behind Savinova who was stripped of her 2012 Olympic gold medal.
Athletic South Africa says they have not received any update from Sascoc, the IAAF or the IOC on whether the medal will be awarded to the athlete.
Semenya’s agent Jukka Harkonen says they are waiting for information
“I think there are so many open cases concerning the Russians doping test results and so on that we have not done requests concerning that matter.”
Harkonnen added that the international organisations will do their job and that Semenya will focus on training.
More in Sport
-
Woods brings comeback to happy hunting ground at Bay Hill
-
McLaren need to deliver after testing times
-
United crash out after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
-
CSA announces Proteas women’s contracted squad list
-
Forced absence from Europa League frustrates Arsenal's Aubameyang
-
Varsity Cup issues response on NMU pitch invasion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.