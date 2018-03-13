Semenya yet to receive 2012 Olympic gold medal

More than a year after Russian runner Maria Savinova was found guilty of doping, South African athlete Caster Semenya has still not received her gold medal.

JOHANNESBURG - More than a year after Russian runner Maria Savinova was found guilty of doping, South African athlete Caster Semenya has not received her gold medal.

Semenya finished second in the 2012 800m race behind Savinova who was stripped of her 2012 Olympic gold medal.

Athletic South Africa says they have not received any update from Sascoc, the IAAF or the IOC on whether the medal will be awarded to the athlete.

Semenya’s agent Jukka Harkonen says they are waiting for information

“I think there are so many open cases concerning the Russians doping test results and so on that we have not done requests concerning that matter.”

Harkonnen added that the international organisations will do their job and that Semenya will focus on training.