'Security talks ongoing following Ngcobo police murders’

Three officers were shot dead when attackers hit the local police station and fled with firearms, and two others were later killed.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says discussions around police security are being held following the Ngcobo police murders.

Three officers were shot dead when attackers hit the local police station and fled with firearms.

Two others were taken hostage and executed.

Cele says since then, six other officers have lost their lives.

“Especially after the Ngcobo [attack], there’s been a lot of discussions and we’ve held those discussions internally until we come up with a plan. But we can’t allow it.”

Five people have appeared in court in connection with the Ngcobo cop shootings.

Police say investigations are still ongoing.