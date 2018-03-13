'Security talks ongoing following Ngcobo police murders’
Three officers were shot dead when attackers hit the local police station and fled with firearms, and two others were later killed.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says discussions around police security are being held following the Ngcobo police murders.
Three officers were shot dead when attackers hit the local police station and fled with firearms.
Two others were taken hostage and executed.
Cele says since then, six other officers have lost their lives.
“Especially after the Ngcobo [attack], there’s been a lot of discussions and we’ve held those discussions internally until we come up with a plan. But we can’t allow it.”
Five people have appeared in court in connection with the Ngcobo cop shootings.
Police say investigations are still ongoing.
More in Local
-
'Go-slow by NW health workers causing medicine shortages at hospitals'
-
SAA suspends CFO over disciplinary process
-
11 corrupt City of Joburg officials sacked
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as dollar wobbles, stocks edge lower
-
Parly committee to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Myeni
-
SAPS investigator allegedly molests 2 sexually abused pupils from Soweto school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.