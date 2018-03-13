Science boffins & enthusiasts wrap up National Science Festival

The thousands who attended Scifest Africa were treated to lectures, interactive exhibitions and various workshops hosted by local and international experts.

CAPE TOWN - Science boffins and enthusiasts will be wrapping up the 22nd annual National Science Festival in Grahamstown on Tuesday.

The thousands who attended Scifest Africa were treated to lectures, interactive exhibitions and various workshops hosted by local and international experts.

The Science and Technology Department’s Livhuwani Masevhe said: “The Space Agency SA, which now deals with satellites, had a wonderful workshop in the local township, teaching the learners how to be satellites.”