Science boffins & enthusiasts wrap up National Science Festival

Eskom inquiry: ‘I never interfered with board appointments at SOEs'
Local
The thousands who attended Scifest Africa were treated to lectures, interactive exhibitions and various workshops hosted by local and international experts.
CAPE TOWN - Science boffins and enthusiasts will be wrapping up the 22nd annual National Science Festival in Grahamstown on Tuesday.
The thousands who attended Scifest Africa were treated to lectures, interactive exhibitions and various workshops hosted by local and international experts.
The Science and Technology Department’s Livhuwani Masevhe said: “The Space Agency SA, which now deals with satellites, had a wonderful workshop in the local township, teaching the learners how to be satellites.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.