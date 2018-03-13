SAPS investigator allegedly molests 2 sexually abused pupils from Soweto school
JOHANNESBURG - A sexual assault case has been opened against a police forensic investigator who allegedly molested two children he was supposed to be interviewing about being abused at the AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto.
The official was visiting the school on Monday when he allegedly abused the two pupils, aged 7 and 8.
He was meant to be preparing them for court proceedings involving a scholar patrolman who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 pupils at that school.
The Gauteng Education Department says child services are now investigating the matter and the parents of the pupils have opened sexual assault cases against the investigator.
In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the Gauteng Department of Education says it is “dismayed, saddened and disappointed that the two learners were also victims in the case currently before the court. That is, the case against the patroller.”
The department says the matter was escalated to the Family and Child Services, who came to the school to interview the affected learners and their parents.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: "These allegations are shocking and disturbing. A person entrusted with protecting children has violated their trust and that of their parents. This man should meet the full might of the law”.
Lesufi added that: “[When] Our social workers interviewed the children, it was quite clear that they were violated sexually and that’s when they picked it up [and took it] to the relevant team. Fortunately, the police, the families and the violence unit took the matter seriously and immediately removed the investigator from the case.”
WATCH: Parents speak out on children's alleged abuse by scholar patrol guard
