SABC urged to find innovative ways to self-sustain
Parliament has heard that the corporation is owed R25 billion from TV licences over the past three years.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been urged to start looking for alternative revenue streams and not rely on TV licences.
In the 2016/17 financial year, the SABC posted a net loss of R977 million.
The Democratic Alliance's Phumzile van Dam says there needs to be a change.
“The SABC should be able to self-sustain because other broadcasters can self-sustain. They need to find a way to first stem corruption and to find innovative ways to ensure that they can stand on their own two feet.”
