SABC urged to find innovative ways to self-sustain

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been urged to start looking for alternative revenue streams and not rely on TV licences.

Parliament has heard that the corporation is owed R25 billion from TV licences over the past three years.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the SABC posted a net loss of R977 million.

The Democratic Alliance's Phumzile van Dam says there needs to be a change.

“The SABC should be able to self-sustain because other broadcasters can self-sustain. They need to find a way to first stem corruption and to find innovative ways to ensure that they can stand on their own two feet.”