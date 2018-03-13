Rabada soars to reclaim top spot in Test rankings

Rabada, who claimed a 10-wicket match haul for the fourth time in his career, soared past James Anderson to the top position and is now 15 points ahead of the English swing bowler at 902 points.

CAPE TOWN - Fresh off his incredible man of the match performance in Port Elizabeth, Kagiso Rabada has reclaimed top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Test rankings.

The 22-year-old fast bowler also crossed the sought after 900-point mark in.

Rabada ended with match figures of 11-150 which helped South Africa beat Australia by six wickets to level their four-match series at 1-1. Unfortunately for him, he’ll have to sit out the rest of the series after racking up five demerit points according the ICC Code of Conduct.

Rabada, also known as "KG", is the 23rd bowler to cross 900 points and only the fourth South Africa player to do so after Vernon Philander (highest of 912 points in 2013), Shaun Pollock (909 in 1999) and Dale Steyn (909 in 2014).

On the batting front, Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers jumped up the rankings, with his scores of 126 not out and 28 helping moved him up five slots to reach seventh position in the batsmen’s list led by Australia captain Steve Smith.

Hashim Amla also moved up one place to ninth position while the greenhorn Lungi Ngidi jumped 12 slots in the list of bowlers to reach 37th position after grabbing five wickets in the match.