Provinces dried up by drought to share R6bn relief
Government’s inter-ministerial task team on drought and water scarcity has declared a national state of disaster to help manage the crisis.
CAPE TOWN – A stringent process will be followed in dishing out funds to provinces affected by the drought.
Six billion rand must be shared among provinces being dried up by the drought.
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mhkize said provinces need to put in detailed requests for funding.
Mkhize added disaster relief grants totalling R501.2 million will also be allocated for short-term assistance.
He, however, warns providing funding is not the primary intention now that a national disaster has been declared.
