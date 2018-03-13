Parly committee: Zwane not off the hook over state capture allegations
The Mineral Resources Portfolio Committee will discuss the terms of reference for its own inquiry into former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
CAPE TOWN - Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane may have been fired but he’s not off the hook with Parliament.
The Mineral Resources Portfolio Committee will on Tuesday morning discuss the terms of reference for its own inquiry into Zwane and allegations of state capture against the former minister.
Zwane is mired in controversies from his role in the Estina dairy farm project to the sale of the Optimum coal mine to the Guptas.
The Mineral Resources Portfolio Committee wants answers from Zwane, and Members of Parliament (MPs) feel the only way they can achieve this is through an inquiry.
Zwane missed many opportunities to give his side of the story to the committee and was then removed from Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.
Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says: “This happened during his tenure as a minister, so it doesn’t mean it can be buried just because he’s no longer in government.”
Luzipo says that state capture is too broad and the inquiry must focus on the entire department and ministry, not just Zwane as an individual.
The committee still must decide whether Zwane will be invited back to appear before the committee even though he’s no longer in government.
WATCH: Former minister Zwane fails to appear before the committee
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
