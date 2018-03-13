Parly committee to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Myeni
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Public Enterprises' committee has resolved to summons the Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma and Dudu Myeni to appear before it.
Members of Parliament (MPs) have taken strong exception to letters sent by them to the committee, saying the people they plan to summon are undermining the work of Parliament.
All of them were due to appear before the committee on Tuesday, which is probing allegations of state capture at state-owned companies.
The Guptas' lawyers say their clients won’t be subjected to an inquiry and allegations which
amount to nothing more than conjecture, speculation and biased conclusions.
The African National Congress’ Moses Tseli says a letter from former South African Airways board chairperson Myeni reads like a declaration of war.
The Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone says another, from the former president’s son Duduzane, shows disdain for Parliament.
Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said: “They are saying we are showboating. The type of language really that these people are using is really undermining the current work of this committee.”
MPs say summonsing these witnesses is their last resort to get them to appear, but their testimony is critical to their work.
