Outrage after Ugandan MP suggests men should beat their wives

MP Onesimus Twinamasiko made the comment after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said that men who beat women were cowards.

JOHANNESBURG - A Member of Parliament in Uganda has reportedly sparked outrage after suggesting that men should "beat" their wives as a form of punishment within a marriage.

Onesimus Twinamasiko appeared on NTV Uganda saying: “As a man, you need to discipline your wife. You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her and beat her somehow to really streamline her.”

Twinamasiko made the comment after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said that men who beat women were cowards and should face the full wrath of the law.

The latest government report shows that more than one in five women aged between 15 and 49 experience domestic or sexual violence in Uganda.