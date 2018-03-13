Oprah Winfrey makes James Corden cry

Winfrey admitted she always pushed to make those who appeared on her programme feel 'vulnerable' enough to show their emotions.

LONDON - Oprah Winfrey demonstrated her ability to make people cry on James Corden when she appeared on The Late Late Show.

The 64-year-old broadcasting legend admitted she always pushed to make those who appeared on her programme feel "vulnerable" enough to show their emotions, but these days she "withholds the powers".

She said: "I used to try. As an interviewer, you wanted that moment where you could have someone open up, be vulnerable enough to actually have an intimate connection and cry. Now I try not to get people to cry. I withhold the powers."

But Late Late Show host Corden, 39, challenged Winfrey to try and use her powers on him.

Winfrey took Corden's hand, and then rested a hand on his shoulder and looked deep into his eyes, before talking about his three children, six-year-old son Max and daughters, three-year-old Carey and three-month-old Charlotte, who he has with wife Julia.

Winfrey told Corden: "Well you need some time, it's about having some time. But let me just say for you, Charlotte, Carey, Max - once on my show a father said, 'Every father has a dream for his children. And his deepest regret in life will be if he doesn't fulfill that dream for his children'. What is the dream that you hold for Charlotte, Carey and Max?"

Corden immediately began wiping tears from his eyes and quipped: "I just want them to feel like this every day!"

He then teased: "Shut up! Who are you?! You have to stop! You just can't roll out people's children's names like that."

WATCH: Oprah Can Make Anyone Cry, Including James

Winfrey appeared on the show with her Wrinkle In Time co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

Witherspoon confessed she is an "overplanner", and scheduled activities for her co-stars to fill all of their spare time in between shooting the Disney fantasy film in New Zealand.

She added: "I like to make sure everybody has a plan, everybody is included."

But Winfrey admitted she didn't join in, saying: "I like to be alone with my thoughts."

